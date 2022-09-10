Tokyo AU Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.19 Million (TOKAU)

Tokyo AU (TOKAU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Tokyo AU has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Tokyo AU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Tokyo AU has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $60,055.00 worth of Tokyo AU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tokyo AU alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002041 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000483 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Tokyo AU Profile

Tokyo AU (CRYPTO:TOKAU) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 26th, 2021. Tokyo AU’s total supply is 869,223,593,717,516 coins. Tokyo AU’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokyo AU is tokau.io/en.

Buying and Selling Tokyo AU

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKAU is a NFT network connecting celebrities and fans. A platform that uses NFT as the carrier to interact and connect stars and fans, including NFT sales, film and television announcements, classic memorials, new song sales, fan support, and celebrity surroundings.TOKAU tokens have three identities in the system: currency, stocks, and votes; it carries the functions of pricing and trading of some NFTs, value investment in celebrities, community governance and platform affairs voting.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokyo AU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokyo AU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokyo AU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokyo AU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokyo AU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.