TokenSwap (TP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,297.00

TokenSwap (TP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, TokenSwap has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TokenSwap has a market cap of $3,890.53 and approximately $18,297.00 worth of TokenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

TokenSwap Profile

TP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TokenSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,310,000 coins. The official website for TokenSwap is www.tokenswap.finance. The official message board for TokenSwap is medium.com/@tokenswap. TokenSwap’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

Buying and Selling TokenSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

