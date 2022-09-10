Timothy Ray Knowles Sells 42,218 Shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) insider Timothy Ray Knowles sold 42,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $60,793.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 828,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Timothy Ray Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 2nd, Timothy Ray Knowles sold 18,398 shares of KULR Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $25,757.20.
KULR Technology Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KULR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.47. 270,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KULR Technology Group
About KULR Technology Group
KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KULR Technology Group (KULR)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.