Timothy Ray Knowles Sells 42,218 Shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) insider Timothy Ray Knowles sold 42,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $60,793.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 828,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy Ray Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 2nd, Timothy Ray Knowles sold 18,398 shares of KULR Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $25,757.20.

KULR Technology Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KULR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.47. 270,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

About KULR Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

