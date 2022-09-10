Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.22 million.

TLYS stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $36,917 in the last 90 days. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tilly’s by 159.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tilly’s by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

