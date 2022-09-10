Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.00 million-$242.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.13 million.
Thorne HealthTech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:THRN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 38,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,606. Thorne HealthTech has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.57 million and a PE ratio of 169.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thorne HealthTech
About Thorne HealthTech
Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.
Featured Stories
