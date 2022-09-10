THORChain (RUNE) Market Capitalization Reaches $662.98 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $662.98 million and approximately $74.73 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00009413 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00036253 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,301.55 or 1.00013068 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036532 BTC.
About THORChain
THORChain (CRYPTO:RUNE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling THORChain
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
