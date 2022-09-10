TheStreet Downgrades HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HUYA has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC downgraded shares of HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of HUYA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.12.

HUYA Stock Performance

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. HUYA has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. HUYA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HUYA will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 8,607.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

