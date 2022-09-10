The Transfer Token (TTT) Trading 1.8% Lower This Week

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $1,242.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000235 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2020. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,321,486 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt.

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

