The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells $109,620.00 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $109,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,130,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,755,908.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

On Wednesday, September 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 45,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $271,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 25,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 15,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $92,100.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 40,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $241,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,084 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $134,305.08.

On Monday, August 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 35,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $231,815.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,873 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $74,045.13.

On Monday, August 15th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $103,810.49.

On Friday, August 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $166,581.00.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of TOI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 125,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,586. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,137,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,375,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,550,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,732,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 89.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 395,977 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

About Oncology Institute

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.