The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of CLX opened at $148.16 on Monday. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.85. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 71,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,823,000 after purchasing an additional 790,505 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after purchasing an additional 778,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in Clorox by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 442,082 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

