Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,196,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,594. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.06 and a 200-day moving average of $169.78. The firm has a market cap of $156.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

