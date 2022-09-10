Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $360.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $333.33 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tesla from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tesla from $273.33 to $276.67 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas reduced their target price on Tesla from $233.33 to $200.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas reduced their target price on Tesla from $233.33 to $200.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $281.77.

Tesla stock opened at $299.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $206.86 and a fifty-two week high of $414.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.59.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $2,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,461,383. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $2,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,461,383. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,750 shares of company stock valued at $31,386,285. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

