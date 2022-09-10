Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.08

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 676203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSCDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.00.

Tesco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

