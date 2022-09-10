Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesco’s FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Shares of Tesco stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. Tesco has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $12.47.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

