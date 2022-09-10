Tesco (LON:TSCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 260 ($3.14) target price on the retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 350 ($4.23).

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 310.83 ($3.76).

Tesco Price Performance

TSCO opened at GBX 239.90 ($2.90) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £17.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,262.63. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 237.40 ($2.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 259.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 265.20.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

