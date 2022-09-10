Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 9,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $449,667.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,701.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 9,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $449,667.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,701.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $877,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,481.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,911. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Tenable Stock Up 5.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Tenable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Tenable by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $41.68 on Friday. Tenable has a one year low of $36.24 and a one year high of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.20.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Further Reading

