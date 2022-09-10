Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.50

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 145260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLSNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 41 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Telia Company AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.85.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.