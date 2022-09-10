Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Tecsys Price Performance

TCS stock opened at C$34.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$495.14 million and a P/E ratio of 113.33. Tecsys has a twelve month low of C$24.92 and a twelve month high of C$61.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tecsys will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

TCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Cormark cut their price objective on Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tecsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.07.

In other Tecsys news, Director Kathleen M. Miller purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.48 per share, with a total value of C$48,715.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at C$81,192.80.

Tecsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.