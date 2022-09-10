TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 508.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,222 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 48,027 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 42,388 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,248,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 296,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 170,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of FTI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. 11,602,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,697,923. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.