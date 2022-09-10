TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Position Increased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 706,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TC Energy worth $39,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 57.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRP opened at $48.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.28%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

