Tairen Capital Ltd Sells 466,399 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tairen Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 466,399 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 0.3% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $31.78. 28,055,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,760,792. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

