Tairen Capital Ltd Invests $8.22 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 169,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.0% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 45.9% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after buying an additional 360,635 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $296,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,877,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,815,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $171.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

