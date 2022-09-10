Tairen Capital Ltd Has $6.53 Million Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,600 shares during the period. Livent accounts for 0.8% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tairen Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Livent worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Livent by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 379,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Livent by 9.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 197,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Livent stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.45. 5,530,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64 and a beta of 1.88. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Livent to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.39.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

