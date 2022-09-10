Tairen Capital Ltd Buys New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $10.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $522.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,301,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,841. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $518.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $210.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

