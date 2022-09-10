Taconic Capital Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 300,000 Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CITE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 33,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,512. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

