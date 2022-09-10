Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 338,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 1.51% of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth $499,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALOR remained flat at $10.06 during midday trading on Friday. 441,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,652. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Profile

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.

Further Reading

