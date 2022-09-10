Taconic Capital Advisors LP Buys 25,000 Shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 1.09% of New Vista Acquisition worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVSA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $973,000. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 976,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 176,576 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 354,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 242,259 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 520,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 182,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

New Vista Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVSA remained flat at $9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 60,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,248. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

About New Vista Acquisition

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.