Swerve Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SWRV)

Swerve (SWRV) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Swerve has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Swerve has a market cap of $2.75 million and $832,067.00 worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036433 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,280.87 or 0.99837811 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036534 BTC.
About Swerve
Swerve is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,673,536 coins and its circulating supply is 17,453,610 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Swerve
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars.
