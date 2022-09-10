SVB Leerink Increases Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $31.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHR. JMP Securities cut their price target on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $126,705.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,055 shares of company stock valued at $228,467 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 362,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 41,235 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

