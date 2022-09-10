Suvretta Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860,672 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 1.8% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of AmerisourceBergen worth $59,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after buying an additional 3,419,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $188,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 104.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,899,000 after purchasing an additional 459,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $147.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,658. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

