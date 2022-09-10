Suvretta Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 406,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. 1,290,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,626. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.50. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $27.96.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

