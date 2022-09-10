Suvretta Capital Management LLC Sells 73,753 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 73,753 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $39,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 69,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,349,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 676 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 6,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DECK. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $348.70. 234,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,026. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.20. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

