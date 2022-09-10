Suvretta Capital Management LLC Has $99.84 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,297,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187,100 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for 3.0% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Otis Worldwide worth $99,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

OTIS stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $91.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.