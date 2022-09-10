Suvretta Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,533,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,493,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 4.29% of Arcellx as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 382,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,610. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.32. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arcellx

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,924,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arcellx Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

