Suvretta Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,533,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,493,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 4.29% of Arcellx as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ACLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.
Arcellx Stock Performance
Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.32. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Arcellx
In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,924,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Arcellx Profile
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcellx (ACLX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.