Suvretta Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 366,060 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 366,060 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,190,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Wynn Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 8,333.3% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.78. 1,285,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,462. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.21. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $105.45.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.