Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $164,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $164,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 17,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $588,787.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,859,431.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,863. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Recommended Stories

