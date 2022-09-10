Superior Plus Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Superior Plus Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$10.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 366.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$10.75 and a 12-month high of C$15.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.98.

Insider Activity

Superior Plus Company Profile

In other news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG bought 25,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,588.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,671,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$408,611,463.19. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 34,300 shares of company stock worth $382,530.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

