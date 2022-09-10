Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 million and a PE ratio of 27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.
About Superior Drilling Products

