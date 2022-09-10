SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SuperCom in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

SuperCom Stock Up 2.1 %

SPCB opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. The company has a market cap of $14.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.28. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 105.03% and a negative return on equity of 81.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of SuperCom as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

