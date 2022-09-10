Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Hits Market Capitalization of $34.21 Million

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0932 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $34.21 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,759.72 or 0.08123323 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 72.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 618,069,175 coins and its circulating supply is 367,182,665 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

