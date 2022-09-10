Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,091 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,530.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 532,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 189,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 85,423 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SU traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,679,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $42.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.66%.

Several research firms have commented on SU. Raymond James downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

