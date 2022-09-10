Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Holdings Increased by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,689 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities comprises approximately 5.4% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $85,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUI. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6,574.5% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $416,128,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,368,000 after buying an additional 1,637,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 526.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,390,000 after buying an additional 933,997 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after buying an additional 845,015 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.75.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.73. The stock had a trading volume of 860,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,817. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.64 and a 1 year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 128.94%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

