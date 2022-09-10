Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:SMLP opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $162.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22.

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($9.53) EPS for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 25.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $99.06 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $26,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMLP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Protective Life Corp acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

