Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Stake Trimmed by H 2 Credit Manager LP

H 2 Credit Manager LP lowered its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Hotel Properties makes up 2.9% of H 2 Credit Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. H 2 Credit Manager LP owned about 0.69% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,437,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,153,000 after buying an additional 780,049 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 154,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.12. 474,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.03 million, a PE ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.94. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

