Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN decreased its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 756,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 93,054 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $50,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 24.3% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Strategic Education stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.03. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.12). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

