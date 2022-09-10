Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Position Decreased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,554 shares during the period. Stratasys accounts for approximately 0.7% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 1.86% of Stratasys worth $26,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Stratasys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.
Stratasys Price Performance
SSYS stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $968.77 million, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.
