Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Position Decreased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,554 shares during the period. Stratasys accounts for approximately 0.7% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 1.86% of Stratasys worth $26,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Stratasys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

SSYS stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $968.77 million, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18.

SSYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

