Stormborn Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,000. Ulta Beauty comprises about 4.1% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $478.70.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.5 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $442.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $448.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,346 shares of company stock valued at $571,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

