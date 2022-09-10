Stormborn Capital Management LLC Sells 70,000 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Performance Food Group accounts for 2.8% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,060,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $308,517,000 after buying an additional 742,073 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after buying an additional 248,404 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after buying an additional 1,521,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,292,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $167,598,000 after buying an additional 131,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 2.4 %

PFGC stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,330 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.