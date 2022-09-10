Stormborn Capital Management LLC Sells 177,007 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,007 shares during the quarter. Macy’s comprises approximately 2.2% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stormborn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Macy’s worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,277,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after buying an additional 1,186,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTF Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,562,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.68. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on M. StockNews.com cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,856. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

