Stormborn Capital Management LLC Increases Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. SeaWorld Entertainment accounts for approximately 6.2% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stormborn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $14,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $775,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,983,000 after buying an additional 62,636 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 957,438 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,142,000 after purchasing an additional 786,122 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $490,560. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE SEAS opened at $55.86 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile



SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

